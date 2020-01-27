Usca Ria LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.53. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.