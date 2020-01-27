Usca Ria LLC Sells 57,415 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,415 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $204,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 808,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $729,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.42. 138,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.