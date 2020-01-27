VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

VLEEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded VALEO/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded VALEO/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas cut VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

VALEO/S stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. VALEO/S has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

