ValuEngine Downgrades LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC opened at $8.67 on Thursday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $198.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a current ratio of 15.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,079 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

