ValuEngine Upgrades HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLPPY opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $12.80.
HANG LUNG PROPE/S Company Profile
