ValuEngine Upgrades HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLPPY opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $12.80.

HANG LUNG PROPE/S Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments.

