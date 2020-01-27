Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Position Decreased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.58% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $33,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 152.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 520.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,018. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.