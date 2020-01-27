Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Decreased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 784.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,874. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $174.43 and a twelve month high of $263.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

