Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Decreased by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 11.1% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.47. The stock had a trading volume of 622,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,804. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $148.69 and a one year high of $184.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9912 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

