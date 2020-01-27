Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Efficient Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $47,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

VBR stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,550. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $120.37 and a 1-year high of $139.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.71 and a 200 day moving average of $131.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

