Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of JOYN Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.31. 274,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,925. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $120.37 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.0157 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.