Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Boosted by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 23.1% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $69,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $302.03 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.63 and a fifty-two week high of $305.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

