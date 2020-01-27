Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Tsfg LLC’s Largest Position

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 8.6% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.58. 4,692,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,584. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $134.48 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

