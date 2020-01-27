Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,023.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,089 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 182.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,797 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,230.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,165,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $84.02. 13,816,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,502,224. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

