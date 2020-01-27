Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys New Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,779,920,000 after buying an additional 327,750 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in Paypal by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,598,000 after buying an additional 623,921 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 609.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after buying an additional 3,781,844 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,536,000 after buying an additional 140,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.24. 7,000,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,260,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.75. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

