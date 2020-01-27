Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Purchases 602 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.8% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Comcast by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,046,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,968,291. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

