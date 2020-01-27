Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on VEDL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vedanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:VEDL opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. Vedanta has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Vedanta by 242.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

