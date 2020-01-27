Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,524.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after buying an additional 125,410 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $573,745.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,329.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $107,493.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,364 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VEEV traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.54. 28,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,991. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.34. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $104.68 and a 1 year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

