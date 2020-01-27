Velas One Day Volume Reaches $2.16 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $25.63 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,050,299,848 coins and its circulating supply is 1,319,217,257 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

