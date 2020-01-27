Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.80. 40,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,625. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $54.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.502 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 340.68%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

