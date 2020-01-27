Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.45. 16,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.73. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $160.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.20.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.