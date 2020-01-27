Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.54. 276,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,795. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.47. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

