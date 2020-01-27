Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,672 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth about $874,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth about $1,683,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 32.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 64,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. Bank of America raised their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Vertical Research downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Argus set a $118.00 price target on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NYSE:PKG traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.25. 22,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.