Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,736 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,736 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2,785.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 117,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 113,541 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,267,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 583,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.62, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.