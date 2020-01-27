Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 29,909 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,909 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 108,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,559 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 46,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,494,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 101,037 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

