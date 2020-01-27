VeriCoin (VRC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,570.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 74.9% against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $4,570.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052466 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00072505 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,867.35 or 1.00871908 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 2,974.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000420 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00041544 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,433,489 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.