Verify Achieves Market Capitalization of $93,387.00 (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Verify has a total market cap of $93,387.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verify has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Verify token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, COSS and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.79 or 0.03508722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00200181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00126183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Verify

Verify launched on November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verify’s official website is token.verify.as

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Radar Relay, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

