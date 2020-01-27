Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Veritex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. Veritex has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $374,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 434,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $822,462. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,016,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,080,000 after purchasing an additional 372,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,158,000 after purchasing an additional 47,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 846,632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Veritex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 558,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 535,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

