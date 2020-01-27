VestChain Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. VestChain has a market capitalization of $23.48 million and $139,970.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VestChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, VestChain has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.03482282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00197894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00124836 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,078,400,000 tokens. VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

VestChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

