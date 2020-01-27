Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Victory Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Victory Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.44.

VCTR stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $214.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 15.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.