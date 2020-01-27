View Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $118.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, View has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. View has a total market cap of $182,708.00 and approximately $118.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One View token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.83 or 0.03235409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00125322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About View

View launched on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . View’s official website is view.ly . The official message board for View is blog.view.ly

View Token Trading

View can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy View using one of the exchanges listed above.

