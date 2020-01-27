Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) Short Interest Update

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,481.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vince by 315.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 131,549 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vince by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vince by 55.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vince in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vince by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNCE stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $179.75 million, a P/E ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Vince has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $27.63.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Vince had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

