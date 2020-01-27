Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 7,600 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $29,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,405,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $22.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $567.01. The stock had a trading volume of 915,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,128. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.20. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.15 and a 1-year high of $616.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total value of $113,670.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,798 shares of company stock worth $8,008,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

