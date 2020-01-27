Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies comprises 0.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $61,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock traded down $7.92 on Monday, reaching $197.42. The company had a trading volume of 166,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day moving average of $195.44. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $125.67 and a 12 month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.62.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.