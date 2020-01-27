Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $32.12 Million Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,013 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.38% of F5 Networks worth $32,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,703 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,672 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $1,386,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,569,918.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $235,321.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,818.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.35. 701,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,351. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.36 and a 1-year high of $173.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.57.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.