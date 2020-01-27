Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $23.19 Million Investment in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.09.

Charter Communications stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $504.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,220. The company has a 50 day moving average of $488.38 and a 200-day moving average of $441.77. The stock has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of 91.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $286.80 and a one year high of $517.07.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total transaction of $569,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total value of $573,563.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,434 shares of company stock worth $1,642,927 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

