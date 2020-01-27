Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.0% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Adobe were worth $95,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,115,679 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 243,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $70,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $349.11. 1,674,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $237.27 and a 52 week high of $354.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

