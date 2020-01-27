Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 400 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $43,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $2.82 on Monday, hitting $98.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,521. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $83.95 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 11,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $1,243,941.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $6,122,821. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

