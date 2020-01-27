Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,058,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $36,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Duke Realty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 408,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,830,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 414,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,622 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,326,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 63,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,758. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,003,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

