Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.25. Virtu Financial reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

VIRT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.81.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 20,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $324,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 25,452 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. 37,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,567. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $27.46.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

