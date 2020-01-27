Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Down 43.6% in January

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the December 31st total of 291,500 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VIVE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 1,063,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. Viveve Medical has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $125.00.
Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -15.17 EPS for the current year.
VIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.
Viveve Medical Company Profile
Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.
