Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Down 43.6% in January

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the December 31st total of 291,500 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VIVE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 1,063,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. Viveve Medical has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -15.17 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.10% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

