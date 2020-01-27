Vivid Coin (VIVID) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $35,768.00 and $2.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.03482282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00197894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00124836 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 6,999,385 coins and its circulating supply is 6,786,178 coins. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

