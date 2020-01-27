Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) Insider Sells £575,000 in Stock

Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) insider Ronnie George sold 250,000 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03), for a total value of £575,000 ($756,379.90).

LON:FAN opened at GBX 241 ($3.17) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20. Volution Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 197.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAN. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Volution Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 228.33 ($3.00).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.