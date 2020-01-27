Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WNC. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of WNC opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $664.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.12. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.03 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Wabash National by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 34,549 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

