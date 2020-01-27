Wanchain Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $20.54 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, Bitbns and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007520 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009225 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000488 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Kucoin, DragonEX and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

