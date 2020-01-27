Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79.80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80.50 ($1.06), 23,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 58,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 million and a PE ratio of 25.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.67.

Warpaint London Company Profile (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. The company operates through two segments, Branded and Close-out. It offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; accessories and sets; make-up brushes; and others. The company also engages in purchasing, repacking, and selling third party products; and wholesaler and supply chain management businesses.

