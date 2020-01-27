WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 393 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.23. 4,271,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,728. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $240.63 and a 12-month high of $305.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.