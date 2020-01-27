WBH Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,217. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $79.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

