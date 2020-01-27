WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $58.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.48 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.