WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 8,885 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 71,907 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,887,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,508,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,179. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

