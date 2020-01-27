WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 194,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,784. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.04. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.69.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

